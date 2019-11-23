|
|
Albert M. DeSentis, 93, of Allentown, PA passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late John and Josephine (Ventura) DeSentis. He was the husband of the late Dolores (Pereda) DeSentis. Albert served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He liked taking care of his home, gardening, yard work and watching sports, especially the Yankees and Eagles. He also enjoyed reading, cooking and Sunday dinners with his family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Deborah McCandless, and Carol Ann wife of Beron Huber, grandchildren, Rhonda Beatty, Krisann Denver, Teagan McCandless, and Colin McCandless and wife Donna and great grandchildren, Teddy Denver, Katie Denver, Patrick Beatty, and Maggie Beatty. He was predeceased by his great grandson Sean Beatty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Monday November 25, 2019 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019