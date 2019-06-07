Albert R. DeAngelis, Sr., 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, while in the care of Alexandria Manor. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy (Selvaggio) DeAngelis. Al honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He owned and operated Al DeAngelis and Sons, and was a well known Lehigh Valley custom home builder. Al enjoyed country music, playing the guitar, and entertaining.SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Sandra Cheszar-Nalbach and her husband Joseph of Hellertown and Theresa Picard of Bangor; sons Albert "Bing" R. DeAngelis and his wife Sharon of Hellertown and Ralph DeAngelis and his wife Alita of Bethlehem; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; life companion Veronica Francis. He was preceded in death by his former wife Emma (Francischino); siblings Delores Tomaino, Eva "Dolly" Turtusek, Loretta Thoder, Samuel, Ralph "Mex" and Carl DeAngelis. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantlelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary