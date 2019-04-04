Home

Albert Stubbmann, Sr., 92, of Macungie, died suddenly April 2, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Billie (Blair) Stubbmann. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Katerina (Monsees) and Albert Stubbmann. He honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. Al was a toymaker, toy designer, and toy inventor for Kohner Bros. for 35 years and later operated Al Stubbmann Associates. He held 37 patents and invented the game Trouble. Al was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus. Al is survived by his wife of 69 years, Billie; son, Albert B. Stubbmann and wife Judy of Schnecksville and son, Peter; daughters, Carol wife of Douglas Swinton of Westminster, MD and their son, Kyle B. and Susan Lea wife of Dmitry Kibrik of Emmaus and their children, Alexander Blair and Katherine Raia. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Marie Passarge and a grandson, Ryan A. Swinton. Memorial Services with military honors will be held Sat., April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus. Interment will follow in in the church memorial garden. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit Memorial Fund, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019
