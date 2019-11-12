Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Albino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert W. Albino Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert W. Albino Sr. Obituary
Albert W. Albino, Sr., "Vinnie", 61, of Allentown, passed away November 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the son of the late Rafael and Rosa (Rodriguez) Albino. Albert is the husband of Nelida (Pittre) Albino, and they were together for the past 43 years. He was a KidsPeace employee.

Survivors: Wife; Children; Madalene Steinmetz (Johnny), Albert W. Albino Jr. (Aracelis), Chistina M. Albino, Sisters; Adnery De la Rosa, Luz Berrios, Rosemary Velasquez, Brothers; Rafael Albino, Gregory Albino, 4 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grand-Children. He was predeceased by his grandson Jordan Steinmetz.

Services: Funeral 10am. Saturday November 16, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-8pm. Friday and 9-10am. Saturday. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -