Albert W. Albino, Sr., "Vinnie", 61, of Allentown, passed away November 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the son of the late Rafael and Rosa (Rodriguez) Albino. Albert is the husband of Nelida (Pittre) Albino, and they were together for the past 43 years. He was a KidsPeace employee.
Survivors: Wife; Children; Madalene Steinmetz (Johnny), Albert W. Albino Jr. (Aracelis), Chistina M. Albino, Sisters; Adnery De la Rosa, Luz Berrios, Rosemary Velasquez, Brothers; Rafael Albino, Gregory Albino, 4 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grand-Children. He was predeceased by his grandson Jordan Steinmetz.
Services: Funeral 10am. Saturday November 16, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-8pm. Friday and 9-10am. Saturday. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019