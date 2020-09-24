Albert W. Young, Sr., 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Evelyn D. (Greensweig) Cornell, who died in 1990.



Born in Hokendauqua, he was the son of Eckert Young and raised by his mother Leona Irene (Smith) and her husband Henry W. Dotter. Albert served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for Haldeman Ford, until retiring in 1994. Albert also worked for Bethlehem Steel, IGA Grocery Stores and Allentown School District. He was a member of Central Assembly of God in Bethlehem, the Fearless Fire Company and VFW Post 2124 in Allentown. As a mechanic, Albert's greatest joy was working on cars.



Survivors: Children, Albert W. Young, Jr. of Allentown, Diane Nest of Latrobe, Rose Ann Semmel of Allentown, Linda M. Leitgep of Bethlehem, Richard R. Young and his wife Deborah of Quakertown and Helen E. Moyer and her husband Chad of West Reading; sister, Helen E. Morris of Allentown; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Albert was preceded in death by sons Larry A. Young and William A. Cornell, grandson Richard R. Young, Jr., sisters Lorraine Young, Althea Burger, Justine Bailer and Dorothy LeVan.



Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Central Assembly of God, 1300 Eaton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018.



