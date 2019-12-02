Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4118 Main St.
Slatedale, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4118 Main St.
Slatedale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Wertman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta M. Wertman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta M. Wertman Obituary
Alberta M. "Dolly" Wertman, 87, of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Harold R. Wertman, who passed away in 2013. Born December 3, 1931, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Mamie (Krause) Eck. Dolly was employed by several restaurants in the area as a waitress, until retiring. She served her community as a faithful and dedicated life member at Citizens Fire Co. #1 Inc., Slatedale, as a volunteer for their functions and events in various positions. Dolly was a member of the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport, serving many dedicated years of volunteering for their activities and events in various capacities. She was a faithful and longtime member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Slatedale, serving on the choir and with their many events and functions for numerous years of dedicated service. She was a former member of the Slatington Heritage Choir. Dolly enjoyed crafts, babysitting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her loving family and friends.

Survivors: Daughter, Carol Polkowski of Walnutport; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Kim of Walnutport; grandsons, Sean Polkowski and Tyler Wertman; step-granddaughter, Kristin, wife of Vincent Hurst; step-great-granddaughters, Olivia, Kaliyah and Gianna Hurst.

Services: Funeral service, 11 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4118 Main St., Slatedale, Call 9:30-11 A.M. in the church. Interment will be at Slatedale Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Citizens Fire Co. #1 Inc., c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -