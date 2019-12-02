|
|
Alberta M. "Dolly" Wertman, 87, of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Harold R. Wertman, who passed away in 2013. Born December 3, 1931, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Mamie (Krause) Eck. Dolly was employed by several restaurants in the area as a waitress, until retiring. She served her community as a faithful and dedicated life member at Citizens Fire Co. #1 Inc., Slatedale, as a volunteer for their functions and events in various positions. Dolly was a member of the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport, serving many dedicated years of volunteering for their activities and events in various capacities. She was a faithful and longtime member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Slatedale, serving on the choir and with their many events and functions for numerous years of dedicated service. She was a former member of the Slatington Heritage Choir. Dolly enjoyed crafts, babysitting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her loving family and friends.
Survivors: Daughter, Carol Polkowski of Walnutport; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Kim of Walnutport; grandsons, Sean Polkowski and Tyler Wertman; step-granddaughter, Kristin, wife of Vincent Hurst; step-great-granddaughters, Olivia, Kaliyah and Gianna Hurst.
Services: Funeral service, 11 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4118 Main St., Slatedale, Call 9:30-11 A.M. in the church. Interment will be at Slatedale Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Citizens Fire Co. #1 Inc., c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019