Alden Sears

G. Alden Sears, 94, Keene, NH, died May 7, 2019, at American House Keene (formerly Bentley Commons).A graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Bates College and New York University, he taught Economics at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa and became chairman of the Department of Economics and Business.No public services are planned at this time.Memorial donations may be made to the general scholarship endowed funds of St. Johnsbury Academy, Bates College, or Moravian College.A complete obituary can be found at: www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
