Aldene B. Mann, 95 formerly of Northampton, PA, passed away in Nazareth, PA. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born September 16, 1924 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Francis Roth and the late Mabel (Best) Roth.
Aldene was Book Keeper / Office Manager for Mann's Auto Service for 45 years before retiring in 2008. She was a life long member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, Northampton where she was a former choir member, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School helper, Pianist for adult Sunday school class, and Brownie / Girl Scout Leader and Committee member for years. She was also a former member of the Musical Arts chorus, Easton, she also volunteered her time as a driver for Meals on Wheels, Bethlehem for 7 years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, and crocheting. The family would like to thank Judy Mercado for the loving care she gave to our mother for years.
Surviving are daughters, Mrs. Rebecca M. Klotz of Silver Springs, FL, Mrs. Diane Vogel of Lebanon, PA, Beth Ann
wife of Michael Soby of Hilton Head Island, SC, son, Marvin P. Mann II and wife Christine, of Coplay, PA, 11 grandchildren; 11 great grand children, and a great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister Mrs. Marilynn Brown.
Private Graveside services will be held in October 2020 for the family at Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and services.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home.
