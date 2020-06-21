Alex William Kaki
1941 - 2020
Alex William Kaki, age 78, died Fri. June 19, 2020, at his home in Upper Hanover Twp, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 21, 1941, in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Alex and Anna (Stier) Kaki, and the beloved husband of Jean Mildred (Berger) Kaki, to whom he had been married 56 years. Alex was long employed as a foreman at American Olean tile manufacturers, in Quakertown. Afterwards, he went on to drive tractor trailers for Laminators Incorporated in Hatfield. He enjoyed traveling with his RV and camping. He was a past Fire Police Volunteer for Richlandtown Fire Company. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida where he volunteered for security/patrolling in the Sandpiper Community. He also had many beloved pets through the years. In addition to his wife, Alex is survived by: daughters Dina Kaki and Brenda Sabath; and granddaughters Vanessa Kaki and Brianne and Amber Sabath. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue. June 23, at Durham Cemetery, 821 Durham Rd., Durham, PA 18039. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, at 111 S. Independence Mall E., Ste 411, Phila., PA 19106. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Durham Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
