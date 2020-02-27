|
|
Alex DeSantis of Bethlehem, PA passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Miller) DeSantis, with whom he shared 59 years of loving marriage. A native of Millbrook, NY, Alex was the son of the late Antonio and Clementina (Raso) DeSantis. Alex received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1954 from Union College in Schenectady, NY where he also played lacrosse. Alex served two years in the Air Force as a first lieutenant. Subsequently, he worked as a project engineer in the construction and maintenance of military facilities in France and Athens, Greece where he met and married his wife, Shirley. After their three children were born, they moved back to the US. In 1966, Alex began his career with Bethlehem Steel in Corporate Services and retired in 1985. He then went on to work at Princeton University as a project manager at the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab where he retired in 1995. Alex enjoyed music, gardening, cooking, golf and volunteer work with Meals on Wheels. Alex always had a warm smile and enjoyed the company of family and friends. He was a member of Assumption BVM Church, Notre Dame Church of Bethlehem and St. Josephs Church in Millbrook, NY.
Survivors: Alex is survived by his wife Shirley, sons Anthony and Alexander Jr.; daughter Miranda; granddaughter Alyssa and husband Larry Helmick; and great grandson Dae. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was predeceased by his twin brother Dominic DeSantis and siblings Mary Erts, Teresa Feore, Mary Manzi, Angela Young, Carman "Joseph" Marrone, John Charles Marrone and Louis Marrone.
Alex's family would like to thank Traditions of Hanover, Consider it Done, Abington Manor Memory Care and St. Luke's Hospice for the love and compassionate care they gave to Alex.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook. Alex's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be made at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made in Alex's Memory to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020