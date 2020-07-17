Alexander Feldman, 86, of South Whitehall township passed away on July 13th at Lehigh Valley Hospital.



Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 15th, 1934, he was the son of the late Meyer and Pauline Feldman and is predeceased by his brother Stanley.



Alex was employed by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA) New York City as a Bridge and Tunnel officer for 20 years, retiring in 1990. He also was a member of the Order of Knights Pythias for 25 years in Brooklyn and attained the rank of Chancellor Commander.



Alex graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in Brooklyn and was a member of the Honor Society. He also graduated from the New York Institute of Criminology NYC with honors. Alex often spoke proudly about his experience of delivering two babies while on duty as a police officer.



But his true passion was the trumpet. Alex played with the 328th US Army field band for 3 years and the Allentown Pioneer Band for 10 years.



Alex was a kind, loving man who enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with his family. He always had a smile on his face and made new friends wherever he went.



He is survived by; Daughter, Heidi Valvo of Brooklyn, N.Y., his fiance of 19 years, Helen Lamparella of Wescosville, brother Herbert Feldman and sister-in-law Hannah of Ridge N.Y and several nieces and nephews.



His extended family include Carolyn Lamparella of Alburtis, Mark Lamparella and wife Vanessa of Atlanta, Chris Lamparella of Bethlehem and his five "Grandchildren" who he loved dearly, Gregory, Jackson, Luke, Matthew and Marisa.



Services: Burial will be private, no viewing, through Bachman Kulik Funeral Home Allentown. Internment at Wellwood Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



"Yes Alex, you did good!"



