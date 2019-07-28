Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc.
821 West Broad St.
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
7350 Elementary Road
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Koplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Lease Koplin


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Lease Koplin Obituary
Alexander Lease Koplin went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, July 22, 2019 at his home. Son of Dale Lease and Ellen Lee Koplin. He was born on March 5, 1994.

Alex is survived by his parents and sister, Rebekah Lee Davis of Allentown.

A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, July 31 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc. 821 West Broad St., Quakertown, PA. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug.1 at 11:00 AM at Community Baptist Church, 7350 Elementary Road, Coopersburg, PA. 18036. For complete obituary please visit (www.crstrunk.com).
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now