Alexander Lease Koplin went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, July 22, 2019 at his home. Son of Dale Lease and Ellen Lee Koplin. He was born on March 5, 1994.
Alex is survived by his parents and sister, Rebekah Lee Davis of Allentown.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, July 31 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc. 821 West Broad St., Quakertown, PA. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug.1 at 11:00 AM at Community Baptist Church, 7350 Elementary Road, Coopersburg, PA. 18036. For complete obituary please visit (www.crstrunk.com).
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019