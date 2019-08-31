Home

Alexandra M. Dorward, 37, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of David A. Dorward and the late Penny L. (Adamcik) Dorward. She was the beloved wife of Tim Leitgeb.

Alexandra attended Moravian Academy for 9 years and was a graduate of Liberty High School. She also attended both Moravian and Cedar Crest Colleges. She loved spending time at Long Beach Island and taking trips to Disney World.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Tim; son, Dresden; father, David and his wife Debra; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Adamcik; brothers, Stefan Adamcik and Peter Sanchez; step-sisters, Tracy Sugalski and Tiffany Stevens; aunts & uncles, Carolyn Adamcik, Angela Bloch, Scott and Linda Mitchell, and Don and Mary Dorward; mother-in-law, Nancy Leitgeb; and best friend, Greyson Rudovsky. She was predeceased by her mother, Penny; maternal grandfather, Carl Adamcik; paternal grandparents, Elwood and Mamie Dorward; and uncle, James Dorward.

All services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019
