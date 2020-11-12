1/1
ALEXANDRA WELLS
1926 - 2020
Alexandra Wells, 94, formerly of Hanover Twp., died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Upper Nazareth Twp. She is the wife of the late George Wells, Jr., who died Oct. 15, 1997. She was born in Hellertown on March 17, 1926 to the late Paul and Domenika (Polakowski) Polski. Alexandra owned and operated a Beauty Salon from her home on Second Ave. in Hellertown. She was an Esthetician as well as a Cosmetologist. Alexandra was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School and was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS: Sons: George T. and his wife Ann of Palmerton, Gregory J. and his wife Tanya of West Chester, Gordon D. and his wife Karen of Whitehall; 5 grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters: Pauline Fortun, Louise Pfeiffer, Jennie B. Straka and Helen Steixner.

SERVICE: Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choosing.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
