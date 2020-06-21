Alexis Harper Baer
2020 - 2020
Alexis Harper Baer, 1 month, 20 days, of Fogelsville, passed away peacefully in the arms of her mother and father, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Born in Philadelphia, April 29, 2020, Alexis was the infant daughter of Jayson T. and Melissa S. (Steigerwalt) Baer. To paraphrase Alexis's favorite book, Bear of My Heart by Joanne Ryder, "You are the bear of my heart, dear, and nothing can take that away".

Survivors: In addition to her parents; brothers, JJ, Jonathan and Mason Baer all at home; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Susan (Haberern) Steigerwalt of Schnecksville; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Marlene (Roth) Baer of Breinigsville; maternal great grandmother, Catherine (Remaley) Haberern of Allentown; maternal great grandfather, Curtis Steigerwalt of New Ringgold; paternal great grandmother, Leona (Dalrymple) Baer of Schnecksville; paternal great grandmother, Marilyn (Moyer) Roth of Breinigsville.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.H.O.P. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
May all of Alexis' family find peace in God love. Your little angel, which you had for such a short time, has been called home. Thoughts and Prayers sent your way from our family to yours,
DiBonaventura
Friend
June 20, 2020
Jayson, Melissa, Marlene, Tim, Susie and Bruce.....Such a beautiful little girl. Blessings to you all in this extremely sad, sad time. All our love and prayers to all of you. Marianne and Jerry Dogmanits
Marianne Dogmanits
Friend
June 20, 2020
It is with great sadness to read about the loss of your child/grandchild. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pam Wehr-Hass
Friend
June 20, 2020
Melissa and Jason ,
We are so sorry for the loss of your Beautiful daughter Alexis. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jesenia Will
Friend
June 20, 2020
We loved that little girl without having met her, and that love will remain in our hearts forever! Rest In Peace Sweet, Precious, Little Alexis.... Heavens New Little Angel

Love Always!
Aunt Brenda and Uncle Scott
Brenda & Scott Baer
June 20, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Denise Hoffman
June 20, 2020
We were so excited when u were born! We couldnt wait to meet u! U gave the biggest bravest fight we will ever know. We were beyond sad when we heard the news. We know u will be looking over mommy, daddy, JJ, Jonathan and Mason. Rest In Peace angel. U will be forever remembered as the beautiful sweet girl u r! U are loved more than u will ever know Lexie! Rest in peace sweet girl! We love u! Brad, Jess, Caden and Bryce
Jessica Rader
Family
June 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Donna (Rauch) Baringer
Donna Baringer
Family
June 19, 2020
Never knew I could love and care for someone so much that I havent even met. Youve already touched so many hearts. Love you so much, Lexie. Ill see you someday. Love, Aunt Sharon
Sharon Haberern
Family
June 19, 2020
Dear Beautiful Alexis - god has given you wings. Fly high and soar the way we know you can. Your fighting spirit and spunk will forever be remembered. Watch over your parents and brothers and the rest of our loving family. Give them all the strength you showed us in the time you were here with us. You will always be our beautiful angel.
Missy Baer
Family
June 19, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for the loss of Alexis, your beautiful baby girl.

TRACY Kleinschuster
Friend
June 19, 2020
Melissa and Jayson,words cannot express the sorrow I have for you two. I only hope you can find some peace now and begin to heal. Heaven truly received a beautiful angel. Forever rest in eternal peace Alexis Harper Baer❤
John Mogel
Friend
