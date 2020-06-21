We were so excited when u were born! We couldnt wait to meet u! U gave the biggest bravest fight we will ever know. We were beyond sad when we heard the news. We know u will be looking over mommy, daddy, JJ, Jonathan and Mason. Rest In Peace angel. U will be forever remembered as the beautiful sweet girl u r! U are loved more than u will ever know Lexie! Rest in peace sweet girl! We love u! Brad, Jess, Caden and Bryce

Jessica Rader

Family