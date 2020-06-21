Alexis Harper Baer, 1 month, 20 days, of Fogelsville, passed away peacefully in the arms of her mother and father, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Born in Philadelphia, April 29, 2020, Alexis was the infant daughter of Jayson T. and Melissa S. (Steigerwalt) Baer. To paraphrase Alexis's favorite book, Bear of My Heart by Joanne Ryder, "You are the bear of my heart, dear, and nothing can take that away".
Survivors: In addition to her parents; brothers, JJ, Jonathan and Mason Baer all at home; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Susan (Haberern) Steigerwalt of Schnecksville; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Marlene (Roth) Baer of Breinigsville; maternal great grandmother, Catherine (Remaley) Haberern of Allentown; maternal great grandfather, Curtis Steigerwalt of New Ringgold; paternal great grandmother, Leona (Dalrymple) Baer of Schnecksville; paternal great grandmother, Marilyn (Moyer) Roth of Breinigsville.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.H.O.P. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Survivors: In addition to her parents; brothers, JJ, Jonathan and Mason Baer all at home; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Susan (Haberern) Steigerwalt of Schnecksville; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Marlene (Roth) Baer of Breinigsville; maternal great grandmother, Catherine (Remaley) Haberern of Allentown; maternal great grandfather, Curtis Steigerwalt of New Ringgold; paternal great grandmother, Leona (Dalrymple) Baer of Schnecksville; paternal great grandmother, Marilyn (Moyer) Roth of Breinigsville.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.H.O.P. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.