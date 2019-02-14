Alexis Koch, 26, of Allentown, PA passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, granddaughter, niece, cousin, companion and friend. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul and if you were lucky enough to see her with her daughter the pure love and joy that radiated from her face would blind you. She loved her parents with all her heart and her big brother (sissy) too. She was an avid lacrosse player in high school making league all-star and continued to play in college making the wall of excellence, which only a few achieved. She also played softball since she was a little girl. She loved the outdoors, hiking, snowboarding and spending time at the beach and had a passion for cooking. Alexis brought much love and joy to those who were blessed to have been a part of her life. SURVIVORS: mother, Lisa Koch, father, Todd Koch, brother, Rod-Michael Koch, daughter, Isabella Heller and companion, Justin Heller, grandmothers, Pamela Koch and Jean Mcfadden, uncles, Tony Camaioni, Terry Koch and Chris Colclough, aunts, Nicole Colclough and Lori Mcfadden, cousins, Dominic, Kyle, Skye, Jake and Zak, Teryn, Tayla, Trea, Tanis and Talex. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Jean Camaioni, Gaetano Camaioni and Lawrence Koch, uncles, Guy Camaioni and LK Koch. SERVICES: Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N 19th Street, Allentown, PA. The family will receive friends from 9-11AM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA prior to the service at church. Until we can wrap our arms around each other again, we will love and miss you our little Babushka and Boo Boo... Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary