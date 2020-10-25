Alfred C. Etzel, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in Franklin, MA. He grew up on his family's poultry farm with five siblings and his parents in Monroe, NY. Alfred received a BS in Civil Engineering from Villanova University in 1951 and earned a MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1959. He had a long and distinguished career at Pennsylvania Power & Light Company and lived for most of his adult life in Emmaus, PA, where he and his wife of 68 years raised their three children.



Upon his retirement, Alfred enjoyed golfing and home improvement projects which were greatly appreciated by his wife and three children. He was a talented woodworker, perfecting his art to create three unique grandfather clocks, which are cherished by his children.



Alfred is predeceased by his wife Olive Ruth Etzel and is survived by his three children, Mary Ellen Romano, Suzanne Donini, John Etzel and their spouses, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



