Alfred D. Neff Jr.
Alfred D. Neff, Jr., 98, of Emmaus, died Nov. 30, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Helen A. (Anderko) Neff. Born in Slatington, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Hughes) and Alfred D. Neff, Sr. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII in the European Theater. He was a graduate of Moravian College and earned a master's degree from Lehigh University. Al was a history teacher for the East Penn School District from 1953 until retiring in 1984. He also was an Emmaus High School football coach from 1953 to 1967. Al was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Lehigh Valley Chapter in 1995 for his achievements and dedication to high school and collegiate football. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Slatington. Al was a member of the Mercantile Club of Emmaus since 1953, member of the Slatington American Legion since 1945, member of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM, and member of Moravian College and Lehigh University Alumni Associations. Alfred is survived by his son, Alfred D. Neff, III of Emmaus; daughter, Elizabeth Anne wife of Dr. Scott Schwartz of San Antonio, TX; sister, Doris Focht of Macungie; grandsons, Nicholas Schwartz and wife Amanda of Austin, TX and Benjamin Schwartz and wife Katherine of Dallas, TX; great granddaughter, Isabelle Schwartz. He was predeceased by sisters, Kathryn Schaffer and Marie Roberts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
December 5, 2020
Condolences to the Neff family. Mr. Neff was one of my favorite teachers at EHS. Very kind and caring. Ronnie Kline
Ronald Kline
Student
December 4, 2020
Aww Mr. Neff ❤
You will forever be one of my favorite customers at weis in Emmaus. So kind so funny. Always smiling and greeting me with hey flower girl how are you doing today. May you Rest In Peace. I will never forget you. Thoughts prayers and hugs to your family. You were the best of the best ❤
Dorene Santee
December 4, 2020
Al,
I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad. My thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow. May God bless you and your family. With much love being sent your way.
Laura Malinowski
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mr. Neff. He was a wonderful teacher and one of my favorite teachers at Emmaus High School.
Cheryl Billig Cohen
Student
