Alfred D. Neff, Jr., 98, of Emmaus, died Nov. 30, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Helen A. (Anderko) Neff. Born in Slatington, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Hughes) and Alfred D. Neff, Sr. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII in the European Theater. He was a graduate of Moravian College and earned a master's degree from Lehigh University. Al was a history teacher for the East Penn School District from 1953 until retiring in 1984. He also was an Emmaus High School football coach from 1953 to 1967. Al was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Lehigh Valley Chapter in 1995 for his achievements and dedication to high school and collegiate football. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Slatington. Al was a member of the Mercantile Club of Emmaus since 1953, member of the Slatington American Legion since 1945, member of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM, and member of Moravian College and Lehigh University Alumni Associations. Alfred is survived by his son, Alfred D. Neff, III of Emmaus; daughter, Elizabeth Anne wife of Dr. Scott Schwartz of San Antonio, TX; sister, Doris Focht of Macungie; grandsons, Nicholas Schwartz and wife Amanda of Austin, TX and Benjamin Schwartz and wife Katherine of Dallas, TX; great granddaughter, Isabelle Schwartz. He was predeceased by sisters, Kathryn Schaffer and Marie Roberts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
or Wounded Warrior Project
.