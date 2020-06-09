Alfred F. Bauer, 86, husband of 66 years to Johnsie L. Ferguson Bauer, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence.



He was born December 11, 1933 in Allentown, PA a son of the late Frank and Franciska Yandrisovitz Bauer. He was preceded in death by a son, John F. Bauer, two brothers, Robert and Frank Bauer, and two sisters, Margaret Bendas and Stella Rice.



Mr. Bauer was a veteran of the US Army. He retired after 32 years with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.



Survivors including his wife are: one son, Alfred F. Bauer, Jr.(Bud) and his wife, Linda of Orefield, PA; two sisters, Helen Posch and Elsie Sagl.



Seven grandchildren, Diana L. Bauer, Daniel A. Bauer and wife, Rachael, Zackary Bauer, Mandy Bauer, Jordan Bauer, Logan Bauer, and Cooper Bauer; two great grandchildren, Grace and Hannah Bauer.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iron Lakes Country Club, 3625 Shankweiler Road, Allentown, PA 18104.



Visiting hour will be at 11:00 AM to Noon with service and luncheon to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store