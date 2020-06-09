Alfred F. Bauer
1933 - 2020
Alfred F. Bauer, 86, husband of 66 years to Johnsie L. Ferguson Bauer, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 11, 1933 in Allentown, PA a son of the late Frank and Franciska Yandrisovitz Bauer. He was preceded in death by a son, John F. Bauer, two brothers, Robert and Frank Bauer, and two sisters, Margaret Bendas and Stella Rice.

Mr. Bauer was a veteran of the US Army. He retired after 32 years with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Survivors including his wife are: one son, Alfred F. Bauer, Jr.(Bud) and his wife, Linda of Orefield, PA; two sisters, Helen Posch and Elsie Sagl.

Seven grandchildren, Diana L. Bauer, Daniel A. Bauer and wife, Rachael, Zackary Bauer, Mandy Bauer, Jordan Bauer, Logan Bauer, and Cooper Bauer; two great grandchildren, Grace and Hannah Bauer.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Iron Lakes Country Club, 3625 Shankweiler Road, Allentown, PA 18104.

Visiting hour will be at 11:00 AM to Noon with service and luncheon to follow.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Iron Lakes Country Club
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
Iron Lakes Country Club
