Alfred F. Eberhardt, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. His wife was by his side. Alfred and his wife, Helen (Pardo), celebrated 72 years of marriage on August 30th. Born October 22, 1925 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Steiner) Eberhardt. Alfred held various careers over the years. He owned a luncheonette and the Alliance Hotel. He was an agent for American General for 27 years. He served our country in the United States Army during WWII, was captured by the Germans during combat in France and was a Prisoner of War. He was a life member of Northampton VFW Post 4714 and CWV Post 454. Alfred was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. He was also a member of Friendly Fifties and served as president of the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Club. In addition to his wife, Alfred is survived by his daughters, Renee, wife of Dr. Louis Morsbach and Dr. Mary Eberhardt, wife of Todd DiGregorio; grandson, Freddy DiGregorio; as well as nieces and nephews. His daughter, Kathleen, passed away in 2012. Alfred was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Mazur and Theresa Protzco and his brothers, Joseph "Slim" Eberhardt and Louis Eberhardt. Alfred loved his wife, daughters and his many dogs. He played football for Northampton High School, and, after returning home from the war, he played semi-professional football. He enjoyed hunting, going to casinos and making people laugh. Services: A Catholic Mass and Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th at 12:30 p.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave, Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Alfred.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019