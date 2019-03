Alfred F. Wolfe, 99, of Allentown, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. He was the husband of the late Arlene M. (Church) Hendricks Wolfe and Helen J. (Goebert) Wolfe. Born in Lebanon, Lebanon County, November 17, 1919, Alfred was the son of the late Harry Alfred and Sarah Irene (Freed) Wolfe. He was the Eastern PA territory manager for Standard Milling Co. based in Kansas City, MO and also for various Philadelphia Food Brokers. Additionally, Alfred worked at several men's clothing stores in the Lehigh Valley part-time. He was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Allentown. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the China-Burma conflict and was a member of American Legion Post #576, Allentown. His masonic affiliations include memberships in the Emmaus Masonic Lodge # 792, F. & A.M., Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, High Twelve Club, and the Rajah Shrine, Reading.Survivors: Son, Douglas A. Wolfe, Sr. and his wife, Alene of Suffield, CT; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; predeceased by a daughter, Patricia H. Fox.Service: Funeral service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary