Alfred G. Schank, 94, of Fellowship Community in Whitehall and formerly of Salisbury Township, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.
Born in Allentown, he was the last of 11 children of Christian and Lena (Banhardt) Schank. Al attended Fountain Hill High School and graduated from Bethlehem Vocational Technical High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and Air Force and was exceptionally proud of his time in the European Theatre at the Battle of Bulge under General Patton, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. Al went on to continue a career in service as a Merchant Marine with ESSO for 20 years.
Survivors: Al will be remembered lovingly by nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Services: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019