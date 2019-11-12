|
|
Alfred "Al" George Roberts, 78, of Telford, PA; formerly of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lutheran Community at Telford.
He was the loving husband of Betty Jean (Hackman) Roberts for 57 years. Al was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late George L. Roberts and the late Marian (Bach) Mann.
He graduated from North Penn High School in Lansdale, PA, class of 1959. Al attended Berean Bible School in Allentown, PA for 3 years.
His career spanned 40 years in the newspaper industry working for The (Lansdale) Reporter, the Philadelphia Bulletin through the Suburban News Service, Gannett-USA Today, and The (Allentown) Morning Call. He worked through the editorial positions from reporter-photographer to executive editor. He was unit Senior Vice President of Operations when he left USA Today and Deputy Managing Editor when he retired from The Call.
Al served the industry on the boards of the 3 main support groups, the Pennsylvania Society of Newspaper Editors, The PA Associated Press Managing Editors, and the Greater Philadelphia Society of Professional Journalists. He was elected president of each.
Al was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church in Harleysville since 1961 and he served as elder, worship leader, mission's chairman, and church school teacher. He was elected church representative to the denomination, serving on the Board of Church Extension, The Hispanic Task Force, and the former Pinebrook Junior College Board.
Al loved spending time with the family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and the family took annual trips to Disney World. Al enjoyed photography, short-term mission trips, and all things trains. He was an avid reader who enjoyed watching movies, speaking Spanish, and being a student of the Word.
Al was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a hardworking, reliable, diligent man who was a leader, mentor, and had a good sense of humor, Al was a true reporter and loved getting the scoop and telling others about it especially if it involved telling them things they didn't know.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five sons, James A. Roberts & wife, Debra of King George, VA, Alan D. Roberts & wife, Lisa of Harleysville, PA, Sean M. Roberts & wife, Wendy of Souderton, PA, Kevin A. Roberts & wife, Lisa of Harleysville, PA, Bryan K. Roberts & wife, Melanie of Harleysville, PA; his 14 grandchildren – Devon, Colin, Stephanie, Kirsten, Dylan, Evan, Abby, Caitlin, Samantha, Danielle, Alyssa, Aerly, Gracie, & Andrew; his five great-grandchildren – Audrey, Jeremiah, Claire, Henry, & Charlotte; his three sisters, Joy Ziegler & husband, William of Anchorage, AK, Ruth Stahl of Lansdale, PA, Lois Linsinbigler & husband, Harry of Vernfield, PA; and his two brothers, Donald Mann & wife, Susan of Souderton, PA, & Richard Mann & wife, Ruth of Bethlehem, PA.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 140 Harleysville Pike, Harleysville, Pennsylvania 19438 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm PROMPT.
A private burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church Extension Ministries c/o Bible Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 3534, Allentown PA 18106. Please designate to the "Marcos Ramirez" fund or donate online at https://www.churchplantingbfc.org/?page_id=1721.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019