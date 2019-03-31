Alfred Ignatz Sauerzopf, fondly known as "Fritz", 86, husband of the late Angela M. Sauerzopf of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, March 9 at the Lakeview Community, Bloomingdale, IL. They had been full time residents of Whitehall since 1959 and were active parishioners at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. Fritz was born in Allentown, PA, son of the late Ignatz and Anna (Billowitz) Sauerzopf. Fritz is survived by his sister, Louise Morris and her husband David of Lancaster, PA, his children Maria Byerly of Attleboro, MA, Betina Cregg and her husband Robert of Glenview, IL, Michael Sauerzopf and his wife Naomi of Houston, TX, and Chris Sauerzopf of Kutztown, PA. Alfred is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Anita Sauerzopf. Fritz graduated from William Allen High School, and advanced to the role of Factory Vice President at Dutch Maid Food Packing Company, his family-owned pasta manufacturing business. He joined the US Army in 1953, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After his military service, Fritz returned to his family business until it was acquired by Borden Foods. He became a regional sales manager with Borden's Pasta Division, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After his retirement, Fritz was in constant engagement with local and global humanitarian organizations. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 8th at 11am at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. There will be visitation in the church foyer from 10-10:50am prior to the Mass. In place of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's name to the St. Elizabeth's Regional School, 433 Pershing Boulevard, Whitehall, PA 18052. For further information & directions, please visit the church's web site, www.sercc.org. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary