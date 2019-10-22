|
|
Alfred Scharnitz, 83 of Palm Beach County, Florida, died peacefully October 20th 2019. He was husband of Faye Scharnitz. The couple celebrated their 52nd year of marrage in January of 2019. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he is the son of the late Joseph and Theresia Scharnitz. Al was a proud veteran in the US Army. He retired from the Allentown Fire Department after 24 years of service.
Survivors: Wife, Faye; Children, LuAnn and husband Dave, Chuck and wife Coco, Karen; Bill, Brian, Mark and husband Manny; Grandchildren, Stacy, Jennifer, Madison, and Aubrey; Great-Grandchildren, Colyn, Alyssa, Ethan, and Julian.
Services: Memorial 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A greeting will be held 10-11 AM Saturday in the funeral home. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made in Alfred's memory to Hospice (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now)
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019