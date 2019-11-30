|
Alfred J. Sommers, 72, of Bath passed away November 26th in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marilyn (Rehrig) Sommers, they were married 51 years this past September. He was the son of the late Alfred S. and Bernice A. Sommers.
Mr. Sommers was a security officer, retiring from the Sands Casino in Bethlehem, and prior to that at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bath for 51 years, and a member at the Bath American Legion for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to travel and spend time with his family and grandchildren.
Mr. Sommers is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters Angelic Sommers-Martinez of Bath and Allison Davis and husband Eric of Walnutport; brothers Richard, Daniel, Kenneth, Gerald and Stephen; sisters Lois and Lisa; grandchildren Joy, Ashley, Emily, Madison and Logan; and his great grandchildren Jordyn, Bentley, Blayke and Connor.
Services: Viewing on Monday evening, December 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath. Interment with military honors following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown.
Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com.
Contributions can be sent in Alfred's memory to The American Legion Post 470, 278 Race St., Bath, Pa. 18014 or to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, www.pcflv.org.
