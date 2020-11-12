1/1
Alfred P. Hertzog
Alfred P Hertzog, 83 of Bethlehem, PA loving father, husband and grandfather passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Hospice VNA St Luke's, Bethlehem, PA. He was the son of the late Alvin and Catherine (Bauer) Hertzog. Al served in the Navy. He was married for 27 yrs to Charlene (Bosch) Sgro Hertzog. Al was a salesperson for Atlantic Richfield for many years.

Survivors: wife: Charlene, daughters: Maura Hertzog & Maria Rosario of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Deanna & Stan Pittman of Malvern, PA; three sons: Alfred (Scott) & Ines Hertzog of Miami, FL, Angela & Carlo Nicoletta of Great Meadows, NJ and Michael Sgro of Bethlehem, PA, Grandchildren: Alyssa, Bethany & George Pittman, Matthew, Mark Hertzog, Carlo & Alicia Nicoletta, Megan Nicoletta & Fiancee Paula Tabert; Niece & Nephews: Christopher Bosch, Jamie & Nick Hallahan & Randi Bosch; Brother-in-Law, Alan & Irene Bosch; former wife, Kerry (Wilvert) McCarthy.

Services: A viewing will be Friday, Nov 13 5-7:00 PM at the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 W Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104 and a viewing Saturday 9-10:15 AM at the Weir Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov 14 at 10:30 am at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown, PA 18104.Donations: St Luke's Hospice of VNA, 2455 River Bend Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or charity of one's choice. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment- private- will be in Highland Memorial Park in Allentown. www.WeirFuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
WEIR FUNERAL HOME
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
WEIR FUNERAL HOME
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church
