Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Alfred R. Decker Sr. Obituary
Alfred R. Decker Sr., 95, of Allentown, passed away in his home on October 21, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Mathias and Elizabeth (Spahitz) Decker. Alfred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta Jane (Yost) Decker.

After graduating from Allentown High School, Alfred went on to serve our country in the United States Navy during World War II until he was honorably discharged. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling.

He is lovingly remembered by his three children: Alfred R. Decker Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Paulette R. Frantz, and Jane E. Decker; grandchildren: Matthew J. Frantz and his wife Lindsay, Brittany S. Decker, Ryan A. Frantz and his wife Jennifer, and Brandon L. Decker; great-grandchildren: Abrianna M. Frantz, Hunter R. Frantz, and Luke M. Frantz, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Roberta, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hilda Peste, William Decker, Frank Decker, and Elsie Kustafik.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11AM until the service at 1PM, all at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's memory to the or the .

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2019
