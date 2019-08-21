Home

Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
View Map
Alfred R. Horn


1948 - 2019
Alfred R. Horn Obituary
Alfred R. "Bill" Horn, 71, of Germansville, passed away Friday evening, August 16, 2019, in the home of his nephew. Born May 6, 1948, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Alfred A. and Grace B. (Zellner) Horn. Bill graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School in 1966.

He was employed by the former Cross Country Clothing as a marker, and later held employment as a tray line leader-supervisor with Sodexo, until retiring.

He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading fiction Amish books and flowers.

Survivors: Sisters, Linda Moyer and Barbara Matthias both of Germansville, and various other relatives. He was predeceased, by a brother, Jeffery Horn and a nephew, Mark Moyer.

Services: Celebration of life, 12 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale.

Call 11 A.M.-12 P.M. Thursday and the Reverend Karen A. Yonney will officiate. Interment at the convenience of the family.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Heidelberg U.C.C. or New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
