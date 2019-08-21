|
|
Alfred R. "Bill" Horn, 71, of Germansville, passed away Friday evening, August 16, 2019, in the home of his nephew. Born May 6, 1948, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Alfred A. and Grace B. (Zellner) Horn. Bill graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School in 1966.
He was employed by the former Cross Country Clothing as a marker, and later held employment as a tray line leader-supervisor with Sodexo, until retiring.
He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading fiction Amish books and flowers.
Survivors: Sisters, Linda Moyer and Barbara Matthias both of Germansville, and various other relatives. He was predeceased, by a brother, Jeffery Horn and a nephew, Mark Moyer.
Services: Celebration of life, 12 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale.
Call 11 A.M.-12 P.M. Thursday and the Reverend Karen A. Yonney will officiate. Interment at the convenience of the family.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Heidelberg U.C.C. or New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in c/o the funeral home, P. O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019