Alfred W. DiClemente, 85, of Clearwater, FL (formerly of Whitehall), passed away on August 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in the same hospital to the late Giuseppe and Philomena (Marino) DiClemente. He was the husband of the late Janet (Neas) DiClemente who passed away April 6, 2015.
Alfred lived much of his life in Fountain Hill until relocating to Whitehall. He and his wife of 53 years, Janet, later found their way to Clearwater, FL to enjoy retirement. Alfred protected the City of Bethlehem as a firefighter for 24 years after honorable service in Korea with the U.S. Air Force. He and Janet traveled the U.S. and beyond, often following their favorite polka bands and enjoying dancing together.
Survivors: son, William of Northampton and long-time partner Karen Klaus; daughter Kathi Eichman and husband Timothy of Whitehall; grandchildren Elizabeth Beers and husband Shawn; Anthony DiClememte and partner Taylor Boone; Emily DiClemente and partner Brad Stackhouse; Alison DiClemente and partner Michael Gable; Tess Eichman, and great-grandson Cole Beers. He is predeceased by his siblings Albert DiClemente, Caroline Centoram, and Dorina Tarola.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30 at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Eastern PA Chapter C/O
Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019