Alfredo C. Pinho, 86, of Bethlehem, died on January 24, 2020. He was born June 20, 1933 in Murtosa, Portugal; son of the late Francisco and Lucinda (Campos) Pinho. Alfredo was preceded in death by his wife, Lucilia Pangaio Pinho.
Alfredo worked for Lisbon Construction prior to taking a position at the Coke Works of the Bethlehem Steel Corp. Alfredo was active with Central Assembly of God and the Pure Word Church.
He will be dearly missed by his stepchildren, Manuel Pangaio and his wife, Gloria; Antonio Pangaio and his wife, Ana; Anna Vicoso all of Bethlehem; and Maria Gutierrez and her husband, John of Lake Park, FL; his brothers, Jose of France and Antonio of Portugal; and sister, Maria Emilia Amador of Bethlehem; as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family. Alfredo was preceded in death by his brother, Domingos.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pure Word Church, P.O. Box 620, Bethlehem, PA 18016. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020