Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Baus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice A. Baus

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Alice A. Baus Obituary
Alice passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC, on Friday, February 8, at the age of 64. She was born in Allentown, PA, on August 15, 1954, and was the daughter of the late William and Theresa Unger. Alice spent most of her professional career working for the University of South Carolina Foundations in Columbia, SC. She retired from the University in 2010.Alice is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Dr. Ronald Baus, of Greenville, SC, and her sister, Gretchen Unger, of Allentown.Throughout her life, Alice gave generously and unselfishly to numerous charitable organizations. She will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew her as kind, compassionate, and selfless. She will also be remembered by her husband as the most wonderfully perfect and special soulmate.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605. Memorial services will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.