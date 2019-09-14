|
|
Alice B. Snyder, 95, of Catasauqua, passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Harry D. Snyder who predeceased her on March 6, 1982. She was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Walter) Steitz of Schoenersville. Alice was a Catasauqua High School graduate and raised 5 daughters. Her last position was Treasurer of the Borough of Catasauqua when she retired in 1998.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Linda A. Becker of Exton, PA, Cynthia (Cyndi) Daniels of Whitehall, Sandra A. Dredge and husband Dennis of Allentown, and Susan Jane Unangst and husband Tim of Whitehall, grandchildren, Eston (EJ) Becker IV, Alicia Becker, Zakery Mitchell, Abigail Mitchell, Luke Mitchell, Kelly Mitchell, Christian Mitchell, Chad Unangst, and Melanie Unangst, and great grandchild, Lydia Freeman. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen L. Mitchell.
A viewing will be held from 11am-12noon on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a funeral service at 12noon. Graveside services will follow at the Schoenersville Cemetery , 2354 Grove Rd. Allentown, PA 18109.
Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019