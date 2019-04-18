|
Alice Calamidas, 85, of Marlton, NJ, (formally of Allentown) passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. Alec Calamidas.Alice, born on September 12, 1933, in New York, NY, daughter of the late Cornelius and Ismine (Homerides) Affen was a graduate of Hunter College. Alice loved art, music and above all her family and friends. BELOVED MOM to daughters Olga (Thomas) Smyers and Lisa Calamidas. Loving Gigi to grandchildren Stephen (Ruth) Smyers, Rachelle(Kyle) Palmer, Kristin (David) Hawk, Eric, Laura and Allison Henry; and great grandchildren Rilynn, Kassidy, William, Addyson, Amelia, Emerson and Hunter. Aunt to Lydia (Arnie) Freilich, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter Diana, sister Helen Lyras, grandson Michael, and nephew Philip. SERVICE: Viewing on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:30AM-11:30AM with a service at 11:30AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PACONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Wiley Auxiliary at 99 East Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053; Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org); St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral; or a .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019