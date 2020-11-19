Alice "Aleese" Dayoub, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, surrounded by her loving family. Alice, a resident of Allentown, is now reunited with her husband of 60 years, Elias "Abo Tarek" Dayoub, who predeceased her in 2013. Born in Safita, Syria, she was the daughter of the late David Issa and Afifah (Sayegh) Issa.



Alice immigrated to the United States with her husband and 6 children in 1971 to live the American dream. She was the matriarch of the Dayoub family and was loved by the entire community. Alice worked as a seamstress before operating T&D Sportswear in Allentown with her family. Alice was an excellent cook who opened her doors to anyone that needed a home cooked meal or place to stay. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.



She is survived by her sons, Tarek Dayoub, Taleh (Tyler) Dayoub, and George Dayoub; and her daughters, Sonia Koht, Sahar Dayoub, and Gladys Wiles. Alice is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and loved so very much. Alice is survived by brothers Salem Issa and Tony Issa, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Esber Issa, and a sister, Yvette Leham.



Services: To protect the health and well-being of all, services are private at the request of the family due to Covid restrictions. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown, in eternal memory of Alice. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



