Alice E. Ginkinger, 98, of Salisbury Township, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Cedarbrook - Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late William F. Ginkinger, who died in 1999.
Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late William and Esther (Hullinger) Loring. Alice was a salesclerk at the former McCroy's in Allentown for several years. She was a member of St. Mark's UCC in Allentown, where she quilted for many years and was on the Parkway Ladies Bowling League for more than 30 years.
Survivors: Daughter, Gail E. Evans and her husband Donald of Salisbury Township; son, James F. Ginkinger and his wife Eleanor of Salisbury Township; half-brother, Wolson Loring; 5 grandchildren, Donna (Kevin) Jones, Douglas (Kim) Evans, William (Jennifer) Evans, Gary Ginkinger, Cindy (Kevin) Edelheiser; 9 great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Sarah, James and Michael Evans, Mayzi, Haydn, Rohnyn, Merytt and Arlyn Edelheiser. Alice was preceded in death by a son William, sisters Claire Davidheiser and Betty Jane Shirey and a half-brother Paul Loring.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark's UCC, 52 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, Suites 3&4, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019