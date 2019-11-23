|
|
Alice J. (Hutson) Donham, 90, Schnecksville, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019, in At Home at Parkland. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Donham. Born March 4, 1929, in Salem WV, Alice was the daughter of the late Helen (McQuaid) and Wayman Hutson. Alice graduated from Fairmont State College with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Son - Mark A. Donham and his wife Alicia of Laurys Station; daughters, Debra A. Lynn and her husband Charles of York and Sandra L. Brown of Allentown; brother, Wayman "Butch" Hutson and his wife Mary Jo of CA; 4 grandchildren.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road Allentown with The Rev. Barbara Lee officiating. A calling period will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Private interment will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019