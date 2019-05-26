Alice J. Stephens, 93, of Whitehall and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Fellowship Manor. She was the wife of the late George L. Stephens, who died in 2009. Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Elsie J. (Walbert) Miller. Alice was a 1943 graduate of South Whitehall High School. She was an active member of St. Mark's UCC in Allentown, where she was a member of the quilting group and sang in the choir. Alice was also a life member of the Fearless Fire Company in Allentown. Survivors: Daughter, Beverly A. Kaercher and her husband Timothy of North Whitehall Township; sons, Alan R. Stephens and his wife Bonnie and Barry W. Stephens and his wife Rebecca, all of Salisbury Township; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Jean Matlock, sister Florence Wagner and grandson Jarrod M. Stephens. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A calling hour for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to St. Mark's UCC, 52 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary