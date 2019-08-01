Home

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Alice K. Turner


1943 - 2019
Alice K. Turner Obituary
Alice K. Turner, age 76, of Alliance, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Canterbury Villa. She was born March 3, 1943, in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Cathryn (Bortz) Adams and resided in Alliance most of her life. Alice, a graduate of Alliance High School was a homemaker. She was a member of Alliance Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading and her family. Survivors include her daughters, Laurie (Scott) DeWitt of New London, Brenda Manion of Atwater, Melissa (Keith) Stewart of Canton, Sarah Turner of Canton and Sherry Patton of Alliance; sons, Philip (Dianna) Kirkpatrick, Virgil (Pam) Kirkpatrick, Timothy (Jenny) Kirkpatrick and Christopher (Tabby) Kirkpatrick, all of Alliance; 28 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her mother in 2006; two aunts, Annabel B. Bortz and Betty J. Bortz Smith; and a great-grandchild. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Kirsch officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, August 4th and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance Women's Domestic Shelter PO Box 3622 Alliance, OH 44601 or to the Salvation Army 57 W. Main St., Alliance, OH 44601. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019
