Alice M. Bosha,89, of Bethlehem died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Schmineck) and John Lorfink. She was married to Joseph F. Bosha for 53 years until his death on September 1, 2002. Alice was dedicated to her family. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bethlehem Township. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Bosha of Macungie, Mary Blanar of Bethlehem and Alicia wife of Jim Roxberry of Whitehall, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kathryn Blanar. A calling period will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1817 1st St., Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 12:00-12:30 PM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kathryn Blanar Scholarship fund at Bethlehem Catholic High School 2133 Madison Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019