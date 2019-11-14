Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
Alice Bowman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Bowman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. Bowman Obituary
Alice M. Bowman, 91, a resident of Saucon Valley Manor, formerly of Coopersburg, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Curtis William Laub (died 1968) and the late John Robert Bowman (died 2013). Alice was born in Allentown on February 16, 1928 to the late Floyd C. and Estella H.(Mink) Wirth. She was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, Class of 1946. Alice worked as a secretary for Coopersburg Telephone Company. She is a member of Morning Star Moravian Church, Coopersburg, Keystone Quilters Club, Busy Hands Bee and past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star.

SURVIVORS Sister: Nancy J. Althouse of Emmaus. Alice is predeceased by siblings: Shirley M. Keiser and Ralph and Dale C. Wirth.

SERVICE Private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morning Star Moravian Church, 234 S Main St. Coopersburg, 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now