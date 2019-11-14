|
|
Alice M. Bowman, 91, a resident of Saucon Valley Manor, formerly of Coopersburg, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Curtis William Laub (died 1968) and the late John Robert Bowman (died 2013). Alice was born in Allentown on February 16, 1928 to the late Floyd C. and Estella H.(Mink) Wirth. She was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, Class of 1946. Alice worked as a secretary for Coopersburg Telephone Company. She is a member of Morning Star Moravian Church, Coopersburg, Keystone Quilters Club, Busy Hands Bee and past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star.
SURVIVORS Sister: Nancy J. Althouse of Emmaus. Alice is predeceased by siblings: Shirley M. Keiser and Ralph and Dale C. Wirth.
SERVICE Private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morning Star Moravian Church, 234 S Main St. Coopersburg, 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019