Alice M. (O'Brien) Hackash, 82, of Citrus Hills, Florida, passed into the arms of her loving savior on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020 in the University of Florida Hospital Stroke Center, Gainsville, FL. She was the wife of Paul J. Hackash, celebrating their sixteenth wedding anniversary on October 9th, they were high school classmates. Alice was the daughter of the late Carbon County Truant Officer Lawrence R. and Hazel (Gover) Campbell. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Alice's personality was feisty but she had a great love, respect and reverence for her Christian heritage. Born in Palmerton, February 4, 1938, she was raised in Lansford, Carbon County, and recently lived in Slatington and Country Estates in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, relocating to Florida's west coast just over three years ago. Alice was a member of the Lansford High School, Class of 1956 and a graduate of the Rhodes School in New York City. She also matriculated and worked at Columbia University and attended the Trophagen School of Design both in NYC. For several years, she also worked for book publishing firms in New Jersey. After returning to Pennsylvania, Alice was for a time the proprietress of the upscale 'California Gold' clothing boutique on Tilghman Street, Allentown. Later, for several decades she owned and operated an appointment-only ladies dress boutique from her home in rural Slatington. She was an accomplished seamstress who tailor-fitted clothing for her clients. A skilled cook, Alice seldomly used a recipe, instinctively knowing just what and how much went together. Likewise, she had an innate sense of design decoration and the natural ability and knowledge of how to read a blueprint with the best of them. She used that gift to design, build and decorate several homes. Alice had other talents including building Koi fish ponds and waterfalls for herself and friends. Her ponds were a beauty to behold and she was named 'Koi Person of the Year' by the Northeastern U.S. Koi Club before retiring to the Sunshine State. Gardens were Alice's forte with many prom, graduation and wedding photographs being taken in her gardens. Her outdoor bronze statuary enhanced her Country Estates gardens and perform equally as well in Florida. She was an avid animal lover and often talked to the tiny, cute, 'gecko' lizards which live in their screened-in lanai, pool area.
Besides her husband Paul, Alice is survived by a sister, Betty, wife of Robert Strauser of Warrington, Bucks County; a brother, Walter Gibbon of Jim Thorpe; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley and brother, Gordon. Alice lived life her way and she will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Funeral Service is Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, PA with Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating. Interment will follow at Sky-Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling Hours are Monday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home.
Contributions, in Alice's memory, may be made to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Funeral Arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
