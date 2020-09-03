Alice May (Bostick) Keiper Weiss, 90, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown campus. She was the wife of the late James I. Weiss and John W. Keiper. Born in Ironton, July 28, 1930, Alice May was the daughter of the late John Byron and Alice I. (Kleckner) Bostick. She was employed as a secretary at Hartford Insurance Co. in Allentown for many years before retiring. Alice May was a member of Hope United Church of Christ, Wind Gap and a past Worthy Matron of the former Shatunka O.E.S. # 202, Pen Argyl.
Survivors: Daughter, Sheryl A. Keiper with whom she resided; brothers, Chester B. Bostick (Carolyn) of Whitehall, Larry B. Bostick (Ann) of Florida; predeceased by a daughter, Susan Louise Keiper.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.