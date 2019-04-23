|
|
Alice May Palmer, 98 of Easton, PA died April 20, 2019 at Country Meadows. She was a daughter of the late Judge Frank P. and Alice May (Riddle) McCluskey. A graduate of National Park Seminary and Jr. College she was the widow of Judge Clinton "Budd" Palmer. She is survived by her children: Clint Palmer of Pasadena, CA and Peggy Palmer (Paul Felder) of Easton; 4 grandchildren: Peter James (Jennifer) and Fallon Maggio, Nora and Sam Palmer; 3 great-grandchildren: Jake, Charlotte and Dylan Maggio; sister-in-law: Winnie McClusky; nephew: F. Patrick McCluskey and his family. Brothers Frank, Edward and Donald McCluskey died earlier. Services are private. Alice's family would like to thank Country Meadows, Dr. Sharma and Dr. Shafi for their excellent care and Kevin Houser of Ameriprise for his money management skills which enabled Alice to stay at Country Meadows. In lieu of flowers, please visit, call and send cards to people in skilled care communities. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019