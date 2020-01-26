|
Alice Mumbauer, 82, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away Sunday January 12th. She was the daughter of Albert and Verna (Peters) Wheaton. She was a member of Central Moravian Church. She graduated from Moravian Preparatory School and Kutztown University. She taught Art at Moravian Academy. Many will remember her as Mrs. Reynolds. She also was an instructor at the Baum school of Art early in her career. She was a Juried Member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen. She traveled to Art shows throughout the Northeast. (Alice's Ark) Her life long passion was dance. She was a Ballerina, taught Interpretive Dance, and Ballroom Dancing. She could be found on the dance floor almost every night of the week. She suffered a stroke three years ago, which took most of her sight but she still continued to dance. She had an adventurous side only rivaled by her sister. Hiking, camping, and kayaking are among the activities she enjoyed.
She is survived by her son, William Hazzard, sister Meg Schneider (Wheaton) and her husband Mark from Boise, Idaho, and brother David from Sun City, Arizona. Three grand daughters Elizabeth Ann Hazzard, Pittsburgh, PA, Brock and Kathleen (Hazzard) Hartranft, Walnutport, PA, Sean and Jessica (Hazzard) Carson, NY, NY; three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services: Private, arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street, Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Central Moravian Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020