Alice R. Fritz, 81, formerly of Kempton and Allentown, PA, passed away on April 12, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama where she lived the last part of her life with her beloved son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Fritz. She was the wife of the late Edgar Fritz. Her Funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Contributions may be made to the sent to the funeral home. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
