Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Alice "Joyce" Sikora

Alice "Joyce" Sikora Obituary
Alice "Joyce" Sikora, 68, of Bath, PA died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Woonsocket, RI she was the daughter of the late Jean Palmer Stutzman and Edward Palmer. She was married to Joseph Sikora with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage on the 4th of July.

Joyce worked and retired from RMS Collection Agency. She previously worked for Dun and Bradstreet.

Joyce was a life member and past president of the 540 Democratic Club in Bethlehem. She enjoyed playing quoits and bowled in several bowling leagues. She loved animals, especially her dog, Barney and cat, Moe. Joyce also enjoyed lounging in her pool and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter, Heather Szerencsits, son, Adam Sikora, grandson, Cody Szerencsits, and a brother, Lewis Palmer and wife Darlene.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019
