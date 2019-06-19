Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Slutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Slutter


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Slutter Obituary
Alice Slutter

Alice Slutter, 76, of Reno, NV, formerly of Nazareth, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was the wife of the late Larry Slutter who passed away April 4, 2016.

Born November 27, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Mae Fleishman Achenbach.

Alice graduated in 1960 from Nazareth High School and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 1964. She retired as director of a kidney dialysis center in California. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Alice is survived by three daughters, Teresa Fleck (Jeff) of Reno, NV, Lori Bader (Mark) of Vacaville, CA and Annette Huntley (Don) of Prescott Valley, AZ; her brother, Richard Achenbach (Rosemary) of Pen Argyl; and five grandchildren. Alice is also survived by sister-in-law, Gloria Spohn (Charlie) and brother-in-law, Ernest Slutter, all of Bethlehem.

At Alice's request there were no services.

Online condolences may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmidt Funeral Home
Download Now