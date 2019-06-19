Alice Slutter



Alice Slutter, 76, of Reno, NV, formerly of Nazareth, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was the wife of the late Larry Slutter who passed away April 4, 2016.



Born November 27, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Mae Fleishman Achenbach.



Alice graduated in 1960 from Nazareth High School and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 1964. She retired as director of a kidney dialysis center in California. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially spending time with her grandchildren.



Alice is survived by three daughters, Teresa Fleck (Jeff) of Reno, NV, Lori Bader (Mark) of Vacaville, CA and Annette Huntley (Don) of Prescott Valley, AZ; her brother, Richard Achenbach (Rosemary) of Pen Argyl; and five grandchildren. Alice is also survived by sister-in-law, Gloria Spohn (Charlie) and brother-in-law, Ernest Slutter, all of Bethlehem.



At Alice's request there were no services.



Online condolences may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.







