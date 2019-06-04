|
Alice Dotter Yost, 80, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away from health complications, Wednesday, May 22nd in St. David's Hospital Round Rock, near her new home in Cedar Park, TX. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Laona Dotter of Bethlehem. She is survived by sister Barbara Cook of Shelburne, VT, daughter Karen Clary and husband Damon of Cedar Park, TX, sons John P. Yost and wife Katherine of Pelham, NH, Edward (Ned) Yost of Glastonbury, CT, grandchildren John (JP), Dana, Sam, Roger (RJ), and beloved dog Buddy. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 10th at Park View at Bethlehem, 1241 Club Ave., Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd., PO Box 424, Whitehall, PA 18052. You may view her full obituary at www.beckchapels.com
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019