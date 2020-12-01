1/1
Alicia J. Volk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alicia J. Volk, 84, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Country Meadows. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Volk who passed away August 5, 2020. Born in Trumbauersville, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Julia (Stepien) Cygan. Alicia was a graduate of Quakertown H.S. She worked at Kraft Foods for over 20 years before retiring. Mrs. Volk was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Alicia loved to prepare and host holiday meals for her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors: Sons, Robert J. Volk, Jr. of Bethlehem, Charles E. Volk and his wife Roxana of Kempton, Thomas W. Volk of Orefield; Grandchildren, Nicole Kretzman, Brett Volk, Monica Volk and Nicolas Volk; Brother: Theodore Cygan of Allentown; Sister: Jane Heller and her husband Ron of Quakertown.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved