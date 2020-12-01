Alicia J. Volk, 84, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Country Meadows. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Volk who passed away August 5, 2020. Born in Trumbauersville, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Julia (Stepien) Cygan. Alicia was a graduate of Quakertown H.S. She worked at Kraft Foods for over 20 years before retiring. Mrs. Volk was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Alicia loved to prepare and host holiday meals for her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors: Sons, Robert J. Volk, Jr. of Bethlehem, Charles E. Volk and his wife Roxana of Kempton, Thomas W. Volk of Orefield; Grandchildren, Nicole Kretzman, Brett Volk, Monica Volk and Nicolas Volk; Brother: Theodore Cygan of Allentown; Sister: Jane Heller and her husband Ron of Quakertown.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
